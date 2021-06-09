The very idea of aam ka achar takes us back to the childhood. Remember those frequent tours to the kitchen to steal handful of achar from daadi's and naani's pickle jar? Sundried pieces of mangoes, coated with a pool of spices - achar is all about aroma and flavours. It plays a significant role in the food culture of India and holds a constant position in our daily diet. Pair it with roti, paratha or dal-chawal - achar makes our meal taste just better. If you ask us, the extensive variation in its recipe fascinates us the most. If you look around, you will every household having their own achar recipe that is passed on through generations. This is why the process of pickling in India is deemed to be a tradition.





We just love exploring these variations in achar recipes - some like it sweet, while others like it tangy. Some people follow the traditional sun-drying process to make achar, while others prepare it on gas stove to save time and energy. In some parts of India, you will also find pounded pickles that can't be preserved for long and are best enjoyed fresh.





During our research, we came across an instant achar recipe that includes both the modern and traditional process of pickling - this recipe witness usage of both sun-drying and gas-stove cooking methods. It's aam ka metha achar or sweet mango pickle. This achar is made in sugar syrup, with some flavourful achari masalas that include garam masala, fennel seeds, black salt, red chilli et al. You can have it as is or pair with your meal. We like having it at the end of our meal to add a sweet note to our palate, and also cleanse it.

This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking with Reshu'. According to her, if stored properly, one can preserve this pickle for up to a year. All you need to do is cool down the achar and transfer it in a clean and dry glass jar, with an airtight lid. Now, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.





How To Make Aam Ka Meetha Achar | Sweet Mango Pickle Recipe:

Wash the raw mangoes and soak in water for an hour.

Peel the mangoes and slice them into medium sized pieces.

Now boil water add the sliced mangoes in it. Boil on medium flame until the pulp turns soft.

Now strain the water and spread the mangoes on a clean cloth, and sun-dry for an hour or two.

Add sugar and water in a kadhai and boil until it turns into syrup.

Add the mango slices in the syrup and boil for a few minutes. Stir occasionally.

Add salt, black salt, ginger powder, garam masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, cardamom powder, fennel powder.

Let it boil until you get a thick consistency. Keep stirring occasionally.

And your sweet mango pickle is ready to be relished. Give it a try and let us know how you like it.

Watch The Step-By-Step Recipe Video Here:

