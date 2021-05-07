If you ask us, summer for us is all about mangoes. It is one of those very few things that help distract us from the soaring temperature and scorching heat outside. Be it the tangy raw mangoes (also called kacchi kairi) or the juicy ripe ones, we utilise the 'king of fruits' in every way possible. While we relish the ripe and juicy mangoes as is, the raw ones instantly remind us of flavourful chutneys and achar. We just can't think having a summer meal without some aam ki chutney by the side. Tangy raw mangoes, smeared in red chilli, black salt, sugar and several other spices - a bowl of chutney is just irresistible.





Slurping, already? We found the classic aam ki launji recipe that will add a burst of flavours to your palate. It is basically sweet-and-sour raw mango chutney that has a liquid-y texture and soothing after-taste. You can enjoy this launji with paratha, roti or have it at the end of your meal, with some papad. This works as a palate cleanser post meal.

How To Make Aam Ki Launji | Sweet-N-Spicy Raw Mango Chutney Recipe:

This particular recipe is quick, easy and avoids the fuss of sun-drying. You can store aam ki launji in refrigerator for up to a month. It has been shared by vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Let's take a look.





Step 1. Peel the raw mangoes and cut them into pieces. You can keep the seeds too.

Step 2. Heat oil in a kadhai and cumin, methi seeds, mustard seeds and fennel seeds and saute for a while. Instead, you can directly use the popular Bengali spice-mix - panch phoron.





Step 3. Now, add the mangoes and haldi powder and mix.





Step 4. Add Kashmiri red chilli powder, black salt, hing and kaloni and cook for a minute or two.





Step 5. Add water, close the lid and cook it on low flame, until the mangoes turn soft and mushy.





Step 6. When the mangoes are well-cooked, add sugar or jaggery and mix everything together. You may add some more water if you want a runny consistency of the launji.





Step 7. Finally, sprinkle some garam masala powder, mix and switch off the flame.





What are you waiting for? Get some raw mangoes from the market and prepare aam ki launji today. Let us know how you like it.

Watch Here The Complete Recipe Video Of Aam Ki Launji:

