Watch: This <i>Adrak-Lehsun Achar</i> Is Ideal To Warm You Up During Winters (Recipe Video)

Adrak-lehsun achar can be a perfect side dish for all your winter-special parathas

Highlights Pickling (process of preparing achar) has no strict recipe

You will find that a kind of achar tastes different in every house

This adrak-lehsun achar can be a perfect side dish for parathas

Achar (or pickle) is an indispensable part of Indian cuisine. No meal seems complete without some achar by the side. Be it a comforting plate of dal-chawal or butter-laden paratha - pickle makes every food just better. Alongside adding that extra zing to your taste buds, this spicy desi condiment helps cleanse palate during meals. It also takes us down the memory lane to where our mothers and grandmothers used salt, spice and oil to preserve several fruits and veggies under sunlight. Pickling (process of preparing achar) has no strict recipe; it is rather a tradition that is passed through generations. Hence, if you explore, you will find that a kind of achar tastes different in every house.





Did you know that pickle offers a plethora of health benefits too?! Yes, you heard it right! The process of pickling/fermentation helps enhance the nutritional value of the vegetables/fruits/spices used in a particular recipe. As per celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, pickle is a storehouse of vitamin K, vitamin A, probiotic bacteria and more. These factors make pickle a great food to boost healthy gut, strong immunity and overall fitness.

Considering all these factors, we found a super spicy achar recipe that includes the goodness of ginger, garlic, green chillies and a pool of spices. This adrak-lehsun achar can be a perfect side dish for all your winter-special parathas for meal. Click here to know about the 7 stuffed parathas you can have this winter. Besides adding flavour to the season, this condiment is also good for keeping you warm and boost immunity in this chilly weather.





The recipe, shared by vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu', includes garlic, ginger, green chillies, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder, vinegar, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, methi seeds, nigella seeds, hing and mustard oil.





Prepare a flavourful pickle and store in an air-tight container for a year. Enjoy your meal!





Promoted

Watch The Recipe Video Of Adrak-Lehsun Achar:

Also Read: Is It Okay To Consume Pickles Everyday? Here's The Answer













