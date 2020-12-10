SEARCH
  • How To
  • Watch: This Adrak-Lehsun Achar Is Ideal To Warm You Up During Winters (Recipe Video)

Watch: This Adrak-Lehsun Achar Is Ideal To Warm You Up During Winters (Recipe Video)

The process of pickling/fermentation helps enhance the nutritional value of the vegetables/fruits/spices used in a particular recipe.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: December 10, 2020 14:48 IST

Reddit
Watch: This <i>Adrak-Lehsun Achar</i> Is Ideal To Warm You Up During Winters (Recipe Video)

Adrak-lehsun achar can be a perfect side dish for all your winter-special parathas

Highlights
  • Pickling (process of preparing achar) has no strict recipe
  • You will find that a kind of achar tastes different in every house
  • This adrak-lehsun achar can be a perfect side dish for parathas

Achar (or pickle) is an indispensable part of Indian cuisine. No meal seems complete without some achar by the side. Be it a comforting plate of dal-chawal or butter-laden paratha - pickle makes every food just better. Alongside adding that extra zing to your taste buds, this spicy desi condiment helps cleanse palate during meals. It also takes us down the memory lane to where our mothers and grandmothers used salt, spice and oil to preserve several fruits and veggies under sunlight. Pickling (process of preparing achar) has no strict recipe; it is rather a tradition that is passed through generations. Hence, if you explore, you will find that a kind of achar tastes different in every house.

Did you know that pickle offers a plethora of health benefits too?! Yes, you heard it right! The process of pickling/fermentation helps enhance the nutritional value of the vegetables/fruits/spices used in a particular recipe. As per celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, pickle is a storehouse of vitamin K, vitamin A, probiotic bacteria and more. These factors make pickle a great food to boost healthy gut, strong immunity and overall fitness.

Newsbeep

Considering all these factors, we found a super spicy achar recipe that includes the goodness of ginger, garlic, green chillies and a pool of spices. This adrak-lehsun achar can be a perfect side dish for all your winter-special parathas for meal. Click here to know about the 7 stuffed parathas you can have this winter. Besides adding flavour to the season, this condiment is also good for keeping you warm and boost immunity in this chilly weather.

The recipe, shared by vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu', includes garlic, ginger, green chillies, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder, vinegar, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, methi seeds, nigella seeds, hing and mustard oil.

Prepare a flavourful pickle and store in an air-tight container for a year. Enjoy your meal!

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Watch The Recipe Video Of Adrak-Lehsun Achar:

Also Read: Is It Okay To Consume Pickles Everyday? Here's The Answer



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PickleAchar Ka MasalaWinter Food
How To Make Koraishutir Kochuri - This Matar Kachori With Dum Aloo Is A Winter Staple In Bengal
How To Make Koraishutir Kochuri - This Matar Kachori With Dum Aloo Is A Winter Staple In Bengal
Diabetes Management: This 3-Ingredient Amla Tea Can Be A Perfect Addition To Your Morning Rituals
Diabetes Management: This 3-Ingredient <i>Amla</i> Tea Can Be A Perfect Addition To Your Morning Rituals

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 