If there's one snack which can't be ignored no matter how full you are, it has to be French fries. Crispy slices of potatoes fried till golden-brown and sprinkled with seasonings - everything about fries is just so delicious. Eat them as is or pair them with burgers, pasta, pizza or anything; they will fit perfectly fine. If you love French fries as much as we do, here we bring you an easy recipe for making crispy masala French fries at home. Pair them with your evening tea or as an accompaniment for your pasta or pizza; this French fries recipe is sure to tantalise your taste buds.





If you're wondering how exactly the super crisp restaurant-style fries can be prepared at home, we have found this perfect recipe to get you started. Sprinkling some masala on top can really change the game. Take a look:

Crispy Masala Fries: How To Make Crispy Masala Fries

To begin the recipe, take a small mixing bowl and add cornflour, salt, black pepper, chaat masala, cumin powder, red chilli powder, few drops of lemon juice and mix well.





Once the mixture is ready, pour it onto the raw fries. Mix everything well.





The last step is to deep fry the fries until golden and crispy. Serve it hot with your favourite dip and you are good to go!





For the complete recipe, watch the video in the header above.





What are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how it turned out!