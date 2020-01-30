Watch: How To Make Easy Chicken Lollipop For Your Next Party (Recipe Video)

This chicken lollipop recipe is easy to follow.

While curating snacks menu for your party you are about to host, you'd want to serve something that can be just picked and eaten with ease. There are a plenty of options you can keep but a party spread is not complete without the most-loved chicken. Snacks like chicken tikka, tandoori chicken and chicken kebab are some of the most common dishes you'll find at parties. Another popular chicken snack that is loved by all but is often forgotten by hosts is chicken lollipop. We all love to bite through the fleshy and crunchy chicken lollipop. You can just pick it up and eat on-the-go as well.





We all think that chicken lollipop is best had in restaurants as it might be difficult to make at home. Well, you may be mistaken! Here is an easy recipe to make delicious chicken lollipop at home in minutes.

If you want to impress your guests by serving some restaurant-style food, you must try this recipe shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee, a video of which we found on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.





The recipe video of the chicken snack is easy to follow. All you have to do is smear chicken leg pieces with some spices, soy sauce, vinegar and tomato ketchup. Coat them with a mix of corn flour and all-purpose flour; and just fry them till they turn golden brown.

The fusion of Indian and Chinese flavours makes this snack a delightful eat.





Watch recipe video of easy Indian-Chinese Chicken Lollipop -

