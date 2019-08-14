Watch: How To Make Keto-Friendly Chocolate Cake In A Mug (In Just 2 Minutes!)

You must have read in the papers or on the internet how your favourite actors and celebrities are turning to a certain 'Ketogenic diet' off late. So what is this diet, and what does it do? Ketogenic diet is a diet in which you are supposed to do away with carbohydrates and rely on fats for your energy requirements. Ketogenic diet may not be everybody's cup of tea, so do consult an expert before hopping onto the bandwagon. It is believed that ketogenic diet may help manage PCOS, heart health and to some extent even aid weight loss. If you are on a keto diet and looking for some fun and quick recipes, we are here to help!





This recipe by YouTuber Sahil Makhija schools us into making a luscious chocolate cake in a mug. Yes, you heard us! Now, you do not need to drop your plans of making a cake just because you hate the whole baking hassle. And guess what; this recipe does not even use maida or refined flour, which further makes it ideal for dieters who are off refined goods and sugar. Another key highlight of the dessert is that you can put it together in just two minutes! Drawing an apron of your choice may take longer than that.

So what are you waiting for? Try this yummy keto-friendly cake at home and let us know what you feel in the comments section below.





