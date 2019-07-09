Keto Masala Chai: This Monsoon Give Your Masala Chai A Ketogenic Twist! (Watch Video)

You can always mix up the ingredients and call it your own 'masala chai'

The sound of rain on our window panes is one of our most favourite sounds in the world. A lot of us tend to associate monsoon with a whole lot of things; for us, the list begins with a piping hot cup of masala chai. Warm and soulful, this spiced concoction goes back years in time. Did you know tea does not belong to India? Yes, that's right! It was originally cultivated in China. In India, tea became a popular beverage during the British era. The British used Indian lands to cultivate tea and trade it across the world. Over time, we gave this hot beverage soothing makeover by brewing some of our favourite spices with the leaves.





Though Masala chai has become such an intrinsic part of Indian households, yet you are likely to chance upon a whole new recipe from every fourth household in your neighbourhood. And that is the beauty of this yummy beverage; you can always mix up the ingredients and call it your own 'masala chai'. This Keto spin to your masala chai by YouTuber and Vlogger Sahil Makhija is sure to take you by surprise. Ketogenic Diet has become a rage in the world of fitness and diet. The diet advises people to cut down on carbs and load up on (healthy) fats instead for your energy requirements. Ketogenic diet is known to benefit people losing weight, have diabetes or epilepsy. A lot of nutritionists also say that keto is not meant for everyone. So before adopting the ketogenic diet, it is always advisable that you consult an expert first.

If you happen to be on a keto diet, here's a no-sugar, keto masala chai recipe posted on Headbanger's Kitchen.





