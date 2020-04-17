Watch: How To Make Mutton Yakhni At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

You can attempt making the mutton delicacy at home with this recipe video

Think mutton curries and our mind is filled with all kinds of mutton preparations from across the nation. From rogan josh and nalli nihari to kosha mangsho, we really have no dearth of mutton delicacies. With each varying in terms of consistency, texture and flavour, we can safely say that we have a plethora of curries to try out and explore. And there are a plenty of reasons why the Kashmiri Stew Yakhni should also make it to your bucket list. For the unversed, yakhni is a kind of a rich broth or stew that usually comprises mutton, but there two very important ingredients without which a traditional yakhni is considered sort of incomplete: yogurt and saffron. While yogurt lends a certain inimitable richness to the preparation, saffron imparts a beautiful yellow hue to the gravy.





If you do not have saffron at your house right now, you could proceed without it too. With the help of this recipe video, you can attempt making the mutton delicacy at home. It will take about an hour to cook, but the end results are so delicious that it is absolutely worth all the effort. Make sure you wash the mutton well in advance to avoid risk of infection. You can pair this mutton yakhni with rice or roti or bread of any kind. You can also tone down the heat quotient as per your need. Make sure you serve it hot.

Watch Recipe Video Of Mutton Yakhni:









Ingredients:





1 kg mutton

4 tbsp ghee

5-6 black cardamom

3-4 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

3 bay leaves

5-6 green cardamom

1 cup hung curd

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ginger powder

3-4 tsp oil

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

Salt to taste

Water as required

METHOD:





1. In a pan add mutton pieces, water, black cardamoms, cinnamon sticks, cloves, green cardamoms, bay leaves and salt to taste.

2. Mix everything well and let the meat cook until tender.

3. In a bowl, pour beaten curd and add cumin seeds, garam masala, ginger powder, green cardamom, black cardamom and oil.

4. Blend all the spices in the curd together.

5. Add salt and fenugreek leaves in the mix.

6. In another pan pour the curd mix until gravy becomes thick in texture.

7. Add boiled chunks of mutton to it with some ghee on top.

8. Mix everything well together until cooked to perfection.

9. Serve Hot.







