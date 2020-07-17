Preparing Rogan Josh Gets Easy With This Brilliant Recipe By Veranda Restaurant (Recipe Video Inside)

Rogan josh tastes best when paired with tandoori roti or naan

A signature dish in the Kashmiri cuisine, rogan josh defines indulgence! Also called rogan ghost, it is a fiery meat-based dish, slow-cooked in an aromatic curry, with a perfect union of flavourful local spices and a rich and creamy tomato-onion paste. Doesn't it sound mouth-watering? If you want to give it a try, we have found one of the easiest recipes for you! Chef Monish Rohra, from Mumbai's famous Veranda restaurant, has shared a fuss-free recipe of the traditional rogan josh that can actually be prepared in just a few steps. Give it a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Veranda-Special Rogan Josh:

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Veranda Restaurant's Famous Lamb Chops At Home











Known to have a Mughal origin and Persian influence, rogan josh makes an indispensable part of a traditional Kashmiri Wazwan (a multi-course celebratory feast). A quintessential rogan josh recipe includes fried mutton, braised in gravy that includes ginger, garlic, tomato, onion and sometimes, even yogurt. However, this particular recipe shared by Chef Rohra cuts the long story short!

Here, the mutton is pressure cooked beforehand with red chili powder, fennel powder, ginger powder, cumin powder, brown cardamom powder, green cardamom, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, cloves, and salt. All we have to do while cooking is, prepare a gravy with tomato and onion paste and add the already boiled mutton to it.





Find The Step-By-Step Written Recipe Of Veranda-Special Rogan Josh Here:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 40 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





500 gm of rogan josh, boiled





1 cup onion-tomato masala paste





3 tbsp Oil





Salt to taste





Method:





Heat oil in a pan and add the onion-tomato masala paste.





Cook it for 2 minutes.





Add the boiled mutton from the pressure cooker and add salt to taste and mix well.





Cook it for 3-4 minutes and serve.





Rogan josh tastes best when paired with tandoori roti or naan or a humble plate of steamed rice.





What are you waiting for? Wear your apron and rush to kitchen to treat yourself with a lavish meal. Bon Appetit!



















