The extended weekend is finally over and it's time to get back work. We understand, getting the pace back after such a long holiday can be super intimidating. This is where food comes to our rescue. It is rightly said, good food is directly proportionate to good mood. Hence, we suggest, make something good for yourself to kick-start the week on a happy note. But we also get that spending hours in kitchen in between work is a next-to-impossible idea. So, what do you do then? Let us tell you beforehand, ordering food from restaurants is not an option on the list. If you ask us, we say, look for quick and easy recipes that are delicious and can be whipped in no time.





We love trying out various quick and easy recipes to curb our weekday cravings. This is why, we are constantly researching food and recipes on the internet. During one such research, we came across a delicious recipe that instantly uplifted our mood. It's quick and easy schezwan noodles. The recipe is fuss-free, super quick and can be replicated with utmost ease. Hence, we thought of sharing it with you. Take a look.





Quick And Easy Weekday Meal: How To Make Schezwan Noodles:

To make this dish, you need boiled noodles, spring onion, capsicum, schezwan sauce, garlic, onion, cabbage, salt and pepper, vinegar and soy sauce. Find the recipe below.

Heat oil in a pan and add onions to it. Fry until it turns translucent in colour. Add garlic and saute.

Add schezwan sauce to it and mix.

Add capsicum, cabbage, spring onion and saute.

Add salt and pepper and mix.

Add boiled noodles and saute.

Pour some soy sauce, vinegar and give everything a final mix. And, your schezwan noodles in ready in just 15 minutes.

You can also add eggs and chicken to the noodle. Fry chicken strips and add or prepare scrambled eggs and add.





Watch the detailed recipe of schezwan noodles in the header section.





Try this dish today and uplift your mood instantly. Do let us know how you liked the instant schezwan noodles.



