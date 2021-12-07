Whatever the occasion may be, we just need an excuse to indulge in a delicious piece of mithai! We buy a new car, we open up a box of kaju katlis, our sibling passes the boards examination, we mark the occasion with gulab jamuns. The love of mithai is unanimous among Indians and that is why we have so many unique dessert recipes in our cuisine! The North has its special variety of mithais and the South has its own array of sweet delicacies. Most of us have the habit of buying mithais from halwai because we think that making mithais at home is very difficult, but the truth is that it is super easy to make. We have found a way to recreate the South Indian classic Mysore Pak in only 10 minutes!





The YouTube-based food blogger "Cook With Parul" has managed to shorten the process of making mithai with her simple and easy take on the mysore pak recipe. By using only three ingredients - jaggery, gram flour and ghee- we can get the same halwai-like smooth and silky mysore pak at home. This mithai can be stored for a month, easily.

Make this easy mysore pak in 10 minutes.

How To Make Mysore Pak In 10 Minutes:

Sieve the bessan in a pan. On a low flame, dry roast the besan for a while. You don't need to add ghee or oil. Remove the pan from the stove. Next, slowly mix in half a cup room temperature ghee in the dry roasted besan. Make sure you get a smooth lump less mixture. Keep this aside. Take another pan and melt the jaggery with water. Once it is melted, remove this from the stove. Now combine the besan mixture with melted jaggery. After that, slowly mix in the rest of the ghee. Set the mysore pak mixture in a rectangular tin. The mysore pak is ready!





Watch the video for the step-by-step recipe of Mysore Pak:











Looks delicious, right?! Recreate this quick and easy mysore pak in 10 minutes and surprise your family with a decadent dessert. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!





