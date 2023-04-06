Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, nuggets are an all-time favourite snack. Whether you're hosting a dinner party at home or simply have friends over, these crispy delights never fail to disappoint our taste buds. They are super easy to make and can be enjoyed on their own or with any dip of your choice. However, whenever someone mentions nuggets, the first that usually comes to mind is chicken nuggets. But if you're a vegetarian and think that you're missing out on the opportunity to relish this crispy snack, then let us prove you wrong. Here we bring you a delicious veg soya nuggets recipe that makes for a quick and easy party snack.





These soya nuggets are a vegetarian version of the classic chicken nuggets. In this recipe, soya chunks are combined with an array of flavourful masalas and deep-fried until golden brown. Pair them with ketchup or pudina chutney and serve hot! We are sure your kids will absolutely love these crispy soya nuggets. This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.

Are soya nuggets healthy?





Since soya is rich in protein and low in carbohydrates, these nuggets are considered to be quite healthy. They are also high in fibre and will keep you full for a longer period of time. You could shallow fry or air fry the nuggets to make them healthier.





Can a vegetarian eat soya chunks?





Yes, vegetarians can certainly eat soya chunks. It has a high protein content, making them ideal for vegetarians and vegans. Soya chunks are popular among non-vegetarians too, as the texture of soya is quite similar to that of meat.





What is the best time to eat soya chunks?





Experts often recommend eating soya chunks before or after a workout. The isoflavones present in soya chunks help in lowering the fat content in organs and aids in weight loss. Make sure not to have too much of them as they could increase estrogen levels in your body.

Veg Soya Nuggets Recipe: How To Make Veg Soya Nuggets

To begin with, first, we need to soak the soya chunks in warm water for around 10-15 minutes. Now, drain the water and rinse well. Squeeze the water and transfer to a mixer grinder. Grind well to form a coarse mixture. (Make sure there's no water left in the soya chunks).





Once done, transfer to a bowl and add chopped green chillies, ginger and garlic. Add red chilli powder, jeera powder, garam masala, salt and red chilli flakes. Next, add mashed potatoes, corn flour and fresh coriander leaves. Combine everything together to form a smooth dough.





Divide the dough into equal portions and make small balls using your hands. Now, add cornflour, maida, salt, black pepper and water in a bowl to make a slurry. Next, take some cornflakes on a plate and crush them using the back of a bowl.





Dip the nuggets into the prepared slurry and coat them with cornflakes. Heat oil in a kadhai set on medium-high flame and deep-fry until golden brown and crispy. Veg soya nuggets are ready! Watch the detailed recipe of veg soya nuggets here:





So, what are you waiting for? Make these yummy nuggets at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments below.