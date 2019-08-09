Watch: Include This Keto-Friendly High-Protein Egg Chicken Soup In Your Weight Loss Diet

Egg Chicken Soup For Keto Diet

Busy work schedules and personal responsibilities leave little time to engage in physical activities for losing weight. That's where diet plans come in to help the body burn extra calories by modifying our eating regime. Keto diet is a rage these days with its claims of sure shot weight loss by putting you on a high-protein (and high fibre) and low-carb diet. Conventionally, Indian meals have carbs as the central nutrient that is largely found in roti, paratha, naan and all kinds of other breads. To escape consuming carbs, there are some, if not many, food options that fulfil the tenets of a keto diet. Poultry foods like eggs and chicken constitute an important part of this diet as they contain spades of proteins and are low in carbs to keep you in the state of ketosis.





Ketogenic diet can help you lose weight quickly







A soup made with eggs and chicken can form an ideal healthy meal that will help you shed that extra flab you have been aiming for a long time. A soup, with its high liquid content, makes for a light-weight meal and supplies enough nutrients to maintain a healthy body. This high-protein egg and chicken keto soup can be your go-to meal for a heathy fix on not just keto but any other weight loss diet.



This fantastic recipe of egg chicken soup has been curated by YouTube chef Sahil Makhija. He shared the recipe video on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. Follow this easy recipe and enjoy the delish and nutritious soup at home.



Watch: How To Make Keto-Friendly Egg Chicken At Home

