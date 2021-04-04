There are many times when you need a quick dessert recipe. When midnight sugar craving strikes, when you are too tired to bake something or when you have unannounced guests over. It is prudent to keep some quick recipes like this one handy. This no-bake dessert is perfect for all those times when you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen. It is made with two of our favourite dessert ingredients - chocolate and strawberries. Both these foods complement each other in terms of taste and texture and meld together to make a stellar dessert, whatever it may be.

This chocolate strawberry cup can be made in a matter of minutes. We found the recipe video on the YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef' and instantly thought of sharing it with you all.

Here's the complete recipe of instant chocolate strawberry cup dessert:

Step 1 - Crush dark chocolate and milk chocolate. Now melt the chocolates in a pan. Add some milk cream, keep stirring on low flame. When it's nicely melted, keep aside.

Step 2 - Now heat some more cream in a pan and add just crushed white chocolate to it. This will be used later for garnishing. Mix well. Turn off the gas when it melts.

Step 3 - Cut fresh strawberries into slices. Place them in a cup. Pour mixed chocolate cream on it. Then pour white chocolate cream on it. Decorate with some more strawberries.

Watch the complete recipe video of chocolate strawberry cup here:

