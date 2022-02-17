Dessert cravings are something that even the best of us may succumb to. The moment we finish our meal, we instantly start thinking about what to have for dessert. We quickly scan our fridge for any sugary treats but end up disappointed. What should we do in this case when we're urgently craving something sweet? To get yourself out of this situation, the Emergency brownies recipe by chef and author Nigella Lawson is just what you need. A brownie is a gooey and fudgy chocolate dessert that can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. All you require are a few simple ingredients. Take a look at the post that Nigella Lawson shared:

(Also Read: Twitter User Faces Glitch In Nigella Lawson's Recipe, This Was Her Response)





"For those in need," wrote Nigella Lawson in the caption of her post. The recipe has raked in thousands of likes, comments and shares. The best part about the gooey Emergency Brownies is that it results in a small portion of about two to four brownies only. Thus, there is absolutely no need to bake a large batch of brownies to satisfy those urgent dessert cravings. You can simply use a takeaway foil tin to bake these delectable goodies and enjoy them in a matter of minutes! Click here for the full recipe of 'Emergency Brownies' by Nigella Lawson.





If you're looking for quick brownies, we have plenty of other recipes to satiate your cravings. This 2-minute brownie recipe is made in a microwave. All you need is five simple ingredients and a microwave.





Click here for the complete recipe for a 2-minute brownie.





(Also Read: British Chef Cooks Tandoori Chicken In Oven, Nigella Lawson Approves)

The best part about these brownies? No sharing necessary!

Apart from brownies, there are plenty of other desserts that require minimal cooking time and still maximise taste. From Banana mousse to Caramel custard, Lemon pudding to chocolate fudge - there are so many desserts that are hassle-free and simple to make.





Click here for all the easy dessert recipes.





Which dessert recipe will you be making first? Tell us in the comments below.