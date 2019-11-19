Watch: This Tender Crispy Herb Chicken Is A Perfect Appetiser For Your Next House Party

Prepare a succulent chicken fillet dish with this easy recipe

Chicken is one of the most popular meats around the world. Not just is it a great source of protein but its wide availability and sheer versatility has also been adapted by cuisines worldwide. Whether it's the American burger or the rich Indian chicken curry, there is no denying the fact that most people love to gorge on this delicious high-protein food. From biryanis, nuggets to rolls and wraps, the succulent meat can be added to just about anything.





While we might have multiple options to prepare with chicken, lavish meals such as rich curries or a baked chicken dish or even biryani requires time that we might not have. However, that doesn't mean that we can't prepare chicken at home! One can always turn to quick chicken snacks that can be prepared at home in lesser time and energy. Here we have an appetising snack recipe of chicken that is perfect for those movie nights with friends or family or when you have unexpected guests coming over.





In this recipe of crispy herb chicken, the chicken is first doused in a mix of creamy and thick mayonnaise and cream along with herbs like parsley and spring onion. It is then dipped in an egg-milk mix, which is further coated with breadcrumbs and grated cheese. Fried till crisp, this chicken recipe is simply irresistible when served with a creamy dip. You can garnish it with lemon juice right before serving.

