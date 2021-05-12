Can you think of a cup of chai without some snacks by the side? We can't. We just love chomping on biscuits, pakodas, mathris and more. This is why we stash our pantry with various types of snacks, leaving us spoilt for choices. While most of these tea-time snacks are easily available in the market, we enjoy making a few by ourselves - mathri, for instance. Crispy and flaky biscuits, made of flour and spices - freshly-baked mathri is irresistible! Besides being a quintessential tea-time snack, mathri also makes a great accompaniment with chaat, sabzi and achar. It stays fresh for long, making mathris a fuss-free travelling food for all. Considering this, we found a recipe that can help keep mathris fresh and crispy for almost two months.

How To Make Mathris At Home:

For a regular mathri recipe, we mix maida with sooji, hing, chilli, ajwain and kasauri methi and knead a soft dough. Then we roll the dough, cut into desired shapes and sizes and fry. You can also bake it to avoid having fried food. Click here for recipe.





But this particular recipe sees some difference in the ingredients. Shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', this recipe uses a mix of atta, besan and sooji to prepare mathri. To this, we need to add the spices and knead dough. And instead of the regular round or diamond shape, Parul gives these mathris a unique layered-cone shape. Interesting, right? Let's find out how to make these cone-shaped atta mathris

How To Make Atta Mathri | Atta Mathri Recipe At Home:

1. Prepare a mathri masala by grinding red chilli, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorn and hing together.





2. Then take atta, sooji and besan in a bowl and add ajwain, kasoori methi, the mathri masala and salt as per taste. With some oil, dry mix the ingredients.





3. Knead soft dough with water and rest it for some time.





4. Almost after 10 minutes, flatten the dough with rolling pin and cur small rounds out of it.





5. Prick holes on the small, flat rounds with a fork. This will help make the mathris crispy and flaky.





6. Now, cut half line of a puri from the centre. Take that part and roll into a cone.





7. Deep fry in oil until golden brown in colour.





8. Store in dry air-tight jar once the mathris cool down.





What are you waiting for? Prepare these unique cone-shaped atta mathris and surprise your family in the evening.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

