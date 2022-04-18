You may be in any part of the country but can't escape the allure of Gujarati snacks. If dhokla, khandvi, muthia and other such snacks from the western region always enthrall you, you need to see the recipe we have for you. Imagine making your favourite Gujarati khandvi in flat 10 minutes, maybe less! No need for a pressure cooker or kadhai, just plain pan and basic khandvi ingredients, and 10 minutes of your time. If you call yourself a novice cook, this recipe is just for you. So, start taking notes, now.

Instant Gujarati Khandvi Recipe I How To Make Khandvi In 10 Min:

Take a bowl of besan and toss in a grinding jar. Also add some greed chillies, ginger, a bowl of sour curd and a pinch of hing. Then add some salt and turmeric powder and blend to make a smooth batter. Transfer to a large bowl and add a small bowl of water to make a light batter. Lightly grease a non-stick pan, pour a ladleful of batter and spread it on the pan. Place the pan on a heated iron pan and cover it. Let it cook on high flame for about 3-4 minutes. Then take the pan off the stove and let it cool. Garnish with coriander leaves and grated coconut. Then cut it into strips and roll each strip. Place all the khandvi rolls on a plate.





Now temper the khandvi with a mixture of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, white til and green chillies. Garnish again with grated coconut and coriander leaves, and serve.

This genius recipe was posted on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. To see the exact measurements and the process, watch the video below:





