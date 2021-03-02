Watch: Make Instant Spicy Aloo Sabzi (Batata Bhaji) With This Easy Recipe Video

This quick aloo sabzi can be easily made at home.

Highlights Batata bhaji is very popular in Maharashtra.

This dry aloo sabzi can be made in minutes.

Potatoes (or aloo) are a staple in all Indian households. There is so much you can do with this humble vegetable. From making pakora to chips to snacks or sabzis, aloo is our go-to food. Especially, when we just want to make a simple sabzi that won't take much time, aloo comes to our mind first. Jeera aloo, aloo matar, plain aloo curry - the options are endless. That's why, here we have another aloo recipe that you can make easily without much hassle. And if you already have boiled potatoes at home, this instant aloo sabzi is just perfect.





The spicy aloo sabzi is also called batata bhaji in Maharashtra and is usually served with pooris. This quick and easy recipe was posted on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' by food vlogger Alpa Modi.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of spicy aloo sabzi (batata bhaji):





Step 1 - Boil 6-7 medium sized potatoes, peel the skin and chop them into cubes.

Step 2 - Slit around 6 green chillies and chop one large onion.

Step 3 - Heat some oil in kadhai, fry mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and green chillies along with hing.

Step 4 - Add turmeric powder, onions, salt and mix well. Cover and cook the onions for 3-4 minutes.

Step 5 - Add roughly chopped potatoes and mix them in. Cover and cook for 2 minutes on low flame. Add coriander leaves, and you are done. Serve hot.

