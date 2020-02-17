Watch: This Safed Aloo (White Potatoes) Sabzi Can Be Made In Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)

This safed aloo ki sabzi is very easy to make.

Highlights Make this quick and easy potatoes recipe at home.

This aloo ki sabzi is made with safed aloo.

Watch the recipe video to make this quick aloo ki sabzi.

This white aloo sabzi is for all those times when you are in no mood to stand for hours in the kitchen. This is a quick and simple recipe with the most common food you can find in your kitchen - potatoes. This dish is similar to Batatyachi Bhaji or Batata bhaji, a popular dish in Maharashtra. This recipe makes flavourful aloo sabzi, which is as delicious as batata bhaji, except it is white in colour as it doesn't contain turmeric. This no-fuss white aloo ki sabzi can be made in minutes with minimal spices and other ingredients, but still tastes great.



The white potato dish has a mild flavour of spices that would work well with traditional Indian puri or as a side dish with regular meals like dal rice. Boiled potatoes are tempered with some striking spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin seeds and green chillies. Chopped onions are stir fried along with the potatoes.



Raji Gupta belted out this unique recipe of potatoes through her YouTube channel 'Chef Raji Gupta'. Whenever you plan to make this sabzi, boil and store potatoes in advance. This way, you'll just need to need to gather these ingredients and saute them for few minutes. Boiled potatoes need just a few minutes to cook. Also, when you boil the potatoes, you strip them of their starch, which is great for weight loss or diabetes diet.



Watch the recipe video of white aloo sabzi here and add this to your quick dishes menu when you need to whip up something yummy in a jiffy.



