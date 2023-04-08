Kebabs are the perfect party starter. The crunchy snack is not just filling, it is extremely tasty too, provided you make it the right way. Actually, making kebabs at home is not a very difficult task. All you need is the right recipe and right tips and tricks to make the kebabs crispy, just like we want them to be. But imagine if you can make restaurant-like kebabs at home! Wouldn't you love it? We have a recipe to make veg soya kebabs that are super crispy and yummy. This soya kebab doesn't absorb too much oil and also doesn't leave oil on the hands. The recipe was shared on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' and we can't wait to try it.





Also read: How To Make Paneer Nuggets For A Delicious Tea-Time Snack

Restaurant-Style Soya Kebab Recipe I How To Make Crispy Soya Kebab

Follow this easy recipe to make these amazing kebabs. Boil soya in warm water for 10-15 minutes. Make sure that all the pieces are immersed in the water. This lets it bind further. Then strain the water and wash the soya pieces. Then squeeze all the soya chunks to discard excess water. Put them in a grinding jar and pulse to make a coarse grainy powder. You can even store this powder in an air tight container for 15 days to make kebabs or other dishes.

In the powder, add green chillies, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, jeera powder, red chilli powder, salt to taste, garam masala and red chili flakes. Now add mashed potatoes, corn flour (or starch) and coriander leaves. Mix well and knead soft dough. Now divide the dough into small roundels. Make a slurry with cornflour and maida with water.





Take some corn flakes and crush them lightly. Now dip each raw nugget in the slurry and coat with crushed corn flakes. Then deep fry them, shallow fry them or bake them to make a healthier snack. You can even freeze them for about 20 days and fry later to make the delicious kebabs.





Also read: 30 Min Recipes: Munch On These 7 Crispy Veg Snacks For Quick Indulgence





Watch the detailed recipe of veg nuggets here:











Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.