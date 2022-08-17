Kebabs are undoubtedly one of the most exotic snacks out there. These succulent delights are popular for their melt-in-the-mouth texture and are mostly non-vegetarian. Pan-fried, grilled or deep-fried, it doesn't matter how they're cooked - they never fail to disappoint! From galouti kebab, shami kebab to kakori kebab, seekh kebab and more - there's a wide variety of options to choose from when it comes to non-vegetarian kebabs. However, if you're a vegetarian, finding a delicious kebab recipe can be quite challenging. Today, we bring you a vegetarian kebab recipe that not only tastes delicious but is super healthy too. It is soya kebab. Made using soya granules, it is high in protein and makes for a nutritious snack. So, without much ado, let's take a look at the recipe.





Also read: Yummy Vegetarian Kebab Recipes That You Can Rustle Up In 30 Minutes

Soya Kebab Recipe: How To Make Soya Kebab

To begin with the recipe, first mix together soya granules, crumbled bread slices, vinegar, garlic paste, powdered black pepper, chopped onions, green chillies, chilli powder and salt. Now, shape the mixture into flat roundels and refrigerate for an hour or so.

Next, heat oil in a frying pan. Add the shaped roundels and brown over medium heat, first on one side then the other. Serve with onion rings, lemon wedges, accompanied with a green chutney. Soya kebab is ready!











For the complete recipe of soya kebab, click here.











For more kebab recipes, click here.













Try this high-protein kebab recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!