Watch: Make South Indian Chettinad-Style Fish Fry At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Make Chettinad-style fish fry at home.

South Indian cuisine has gifted us with so many decadent foods that we are always up for any meal from its repertoire, whether for breakfast, snack or dinner. Chettinad food from Tamil Nadu has gained popularity for its complexity of flavours drawn from local spices and for the heat it ejects on our taste buds. If Chettinad chicken and Chettinad egg curry are your favourite South Indian dishes, it's time to add Chettinad fish fry to the list. This fiery hot fish fry dish is a must-try.





If you are curious already, make chettinad-style fish fry at home. We have a very easy recipe for you that will let you make this electrifying fish dish in few simple steps. Singhara fish is mixed with a range of hot spices, curry leaves, lemon juice, corn flour and rice flour, and marinated for two hours. Then the fish is deep fried to make crispy and spicy fish that can double up as a filling snack or can be paired with roti and chutney for a wholesome meal.





Watch recipe video of Chettinad-style fish fry:

The recipe video comes from a seasoned sous chef at Holiday Inn Hotel, and we were sure this was the best fish recipe to forward to you. Watch the recipe video from NDTV Food YouTube channel here and make this tasty Chettinad fish for a foodie get-together with your family.









