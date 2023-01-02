Poha is one of the most loved breakfast options in India. It originates from the state of Maharashtra but is now extremely popular all across the country. Poha is basically flattened rice that is cooked with vegetables and flavourful spices. It is light, wholesome and makes for a healthy breakfast meal. Whether it's the Maharashtrian kanda poha, Madhya Pradesh's Indori poha or Nagpuri tarri poha - they all taste equally delicious! But did you know that your beloved poha can be used to make cutlets as well? Yes, you heard us. These instant poha cutlets are super crispy and ideal to pair with your evening cup of chai.





Soaked poha is combined with rice flour, potato, onion, capsicum, and flavourful masalas. It is then shaped into small balls and shallow-fried until golden brown. Pair these yummy cutlets with mint chutney and enjoy! This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.' Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Instant Poha Cutlet Recipe: How To Make Instant Poha Cutlet

To begin with, wash the poha nicely and let it soak in water for around 2-3 minutes. Drain the water and transfer the soaked poha in a large bowl. Now, mash the poha using your hands to form a smooth dough.





Next, add boiled potato, finely chopped onion, green capsicum, yellow capsicum, ginger and green chilli coarse paste, red chilli powder, jeera powder, coarse coriander powder, garam masala, chaat masala, salt and rice flour. (You can also add roasted peanut powder to add crunch).





Add fresh coriander leaves. Now, grease your hands with oil and mix everything together. Form small balls of the dough and sprinkle some sesame seeds on top. Heat some oil in a pan set on medium flame and shallow-fry the cutlets until golden brown from both the sides. Instant poha cutlets are ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.