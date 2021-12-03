Food is always the most important factor when it comes to planning a get-together. While most of us layout an enormous buffet, snacks always take the centre stage. However, snacks are also one of those things which are hardest to decide upon. While snacks options are many, it is always better to have something quick and simple. And what could be a better than yummy cutlets to make for the get-together. Our taste buds are always delighted by the tasty and crispy cutlets. This finger snack can be made with different vegetables and seasonings. And the best part is, it will be ready in just no time. Plus, if it is high in protein, it definitely makes a snack to add to your table! So, for you to indulge in its goodness, here we have some high protein cutlet recipes that you must try.





(Also Read: Chicken Cutlet, Mutton Cutlet And 5 Other Cutlet Recipes You Can Make At Home)

Here Are 5 High-Protein Cutlet Recipes | High-Protein Cutlet Recipes

To make this recipe, simply combine mashed chickpeas, boiling potatoes, spices, and some vegetables in the dough. After that, make roundels and deep fry them! It'll be ready in no time. Pair it with your evening tea and enjoy.

We guarantee that as unusual as this cutlet seems, it will leave a strong impression on your mind and taste buds. The best part about this recipe is that it is also suitable for weight loss. These cutlets don't need to be deep-fried; simply pan fry them and serve with any dip!

Rajma has been used in curries and chaats for a long time. However, we have a recipe for rajma cutlets to provide a twist. They're simple to create and packed with nutrients. Try it out today.

Who doesn't enjoy a delicious chicken dish? These flavorful cutlets are the perfect appetiser to get your celebration started! Instead of deep-frying them, you can bake them until they are crisp at a high temperature.

Got some leftover veggies? Mix them with mashed potatoes and pop them in the oven to bake! This cutlet recipe is the easiest to make. It doesn't even require any extra ingredients. This recipe will be ready in no time with just a few things.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these high-protein cutlet recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!