Watch: Make Vegan, Gluten-Free Chocolate Doughnut At Home With This Quick And Easy Recipe

Doughnut lovers, this one's for you! The airy, squidgy muffin-like round cakes in attractive colours and toppings can steal anybody's attention. No wonder they are kids' favourite. The best part about doughnuts is that they come in a string of flavours. Make your pick and enjoy this delectable treat with its burst of striking flavours. There must have been times when your kids would have gone on a rampage demanding doughnuts and you would have had to order in or drive around to get them. There are many desserts like cakes and ice-creams that we have been making at home. Doughnuts were never one of them. That's because, we never knew that doughnuts can also be easily made in our own kitchens!





All you need to obtain is a doughnut mould tray, which is readily available in the market, and you are good to go. To help you get started, we will tell you how to make a chocolate doughnut, which requires no baking and can be made in minutes. Another reason to try this recipe is that this doughnut is healthier than the regular ones as it has got granola as the main ingredient, along with the goodness of almonds and peanut butter - all extremely nutritious foods. This chocolate granola doughnut is also vegan and gluten-free.





We got this recipe from Deeba Rajpal, a baking expert and food vlogger, who shared the recipe video on her YouTube channel 'Passionate About Baking.'











Chocolate Granola Doughnut Recipe -

