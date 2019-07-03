Watch: Move Over Aloo Paratha! Treat Your Family With This Delish Aloo Naan Instead

Highlights India has no dearth of flatbreads

Aloo naan is a stuffed refined flour flat-bread

Aloo naan goes best with curries and yogurt

As Indians, we share a special love affair with our breads. We may have earned fans across the globe for of our indulgent curries, but let's admit, we have enjoyed them best with our desi breads. Parathas, puris, roth, naan, tandoori roti and appam, there is no dearth of breads out there. Naan is a generic Persian name for 'breads'. Naans are soft and chewy breads made usually by refined flour. They were popularised in the country, chiefly by the Mughal Khansamas. Naan can be of any kind; you can have it plain or stuff it with veggies or dry fruits of your choice. In this recipe, noted food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain shows us how to make yummy aloo naan at home.





You must have had aloo parathas at least once in your life. The Punjabi delicacy has become a mainstay in many Indian households. Aloo naan could be called a fluffier and softer cousin of aloo parathas. Aloo naan is stuffed with a delectable spicy potato mix. In this aloo naan recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', the chef makes the aloo stuffing with the help of potatoes, cumin seeds, mango powder, green chillies and cilantro. Aloo naan makes a delightful pair with any curry, be it butter chicken or dal makhani. You can even have it with a bowlful of cool yogurt or chutney as well!

Here's a recipe of aloo naan. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!







