Watch: Try This Protein-Rich 5-Min Egg Bites Recipe For Kids’ Diet (Recipe Video)

Protein-rich egg meal for kids

This egg bite or egg appe dish is tasty as well as healthy

This dish can be made in just 5 min and your kids will love it

Eggs are almost everyone's favourites. They are so versatile that there are endless meals you can cook with them. Not only eggs provide you with your daily protein requirements, they also taste luscious and delicious. You can always cook the usual omelette or egg bhurji for yourself, but when it comes to cooking for kids, you need to keep inventing and come up with unique meals to make those fussy eaters eat. So, after creating numerous dishes with eggs. If you are out of ideas now, we are here to help you. You can make this wonderful bite-sized small meal for your kids with eggs, which is tasty as well as healthy.





These eggs bites are also called ‘egg appe'. These are tiny, round egg balls that will rivet your kids' attention and will work up their appetite, the moment they see them on their plate. Also, a surprise will await them. Your children will jump with joy when they will feel the flush of cheese inside the veggie-filled balls. You can also add any vegetables of your choice to make these yummy, creamy and healthy egg bites.





We found this amazing recipe on YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa', where food vlogger Alpa Modi shares her recipes. Watch the recipe video right here and make this egg dish in just 5 minutes, for breakfast, kids' birthday parties, kids' lunch box or just as evening snacks.







Egg Bites/Egg Appe Recipe Video -

