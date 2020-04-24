Watch: Rajasthani-Style Gosht Ke Soole Is The Ideal Mutton Snack For Your Next Barbeque Cookout (Recipe Video)

Gosht ke soole is a popular snack in Rajasthan.

Highlights Gosht ke shoole is a special Rajasthani delicacy.

It is a tandoori mutton snack that is full of flavours.

Here's how you can make Rajasthani gosht ke soole at home.

India is the only country with such a prominent cultural diversity with varied cuisines, each one with its own distinctive characteristic. When it comes to food, the geographical boundaries blur up, giving us a chance to experience the different kinds of foods available across the nation. Food enthusiasts like us want to try out all kinds of food there are and also try to cook them in our kitchen. Our curiosity brought us to this exquisite recipe of Rajasthani gosht ke soole; its unique name caught our attention first.





This is a Rajasthani-style tandoori mutton snack, which is a popular dish in the region made on special occasions. It is not like any other mutton snack, it is laced with a whole range of spices and other ingredients, making it heavenly and so good to eat.





Don't get befuddled by the long list of ingredients required to make this Rajasthani delicacy. Once you've assembled everything, it's fairly easy to make the tandoori mutton. Of course, you need a barbeque or tandoor equipment.





First, you have to marinate mutton in a paste of galwati masala, roasted chana powder, almond paste, brown onion paste, yogurt, goat cheese and a range of spices. Mix the marinated chicken with some other ingredients like white butter, mustard oil, cinnamon powder, khas khas, rose water and saffron water. Cook it in tandoor and serve with accompaniments of your choice.





You can make this Rajasthani snack to treat your family and friends with this melt-in-your-mouth, flavourful appetiser. You can also pair it with naan or roomali roti and chutney for a delicious main meal.

Watch recipe video of Rajasthani Gosht Ke Soole by Dash Menu:

Ingredients:





300 gm mutton pieces





1 tsp Chilli Paste





1/2 tsp Yellow Chilli





1/4 tsp Saunf powder





1/2 tsp Black Pepper Powder





1 tbsp Ginger garlic Paste





1/2 tsp Galawati Masala





1 tsp Roasted Chana Powder





1 tsp Almond Paste





1 tsp Brown Onion Paste





2 tbsp Yoghurt





1 tsp Goat Cheese





1 tbsp White Butter





1 tbsp Mustard Oil





1/2 tsp Malt Vinegar





1/4 tsp Cinnamon Powder





1/4 tsp Clove Powder





1/2 tsp Khas khas





1/2 tsp Rose Water





1/2 tsp saffron water





Salt to taste







Method:







1. Clean & pat dry mutton pieces.

2. Rub it well with ginger garlic paste and malt vinegar.

3. Marinate it for 2-3 hours.

4. Mix all the other ingredients together and rub on the marinated mutton chunks.

5. Skewer it in tandoor till soft & succulent.

6. Serve hot with dhania lahsoon ki chutney.









