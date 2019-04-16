Watch: Tantalise Your Taste Buds With This Heavenly Combination Of Chocolate And Cheese

Sandwich Recipe: Cheese and chocolate sandwich is quite a common street food item in Mumbai

Sandwich lovers, this one's for you! If sandwiches are your thing and you are always on a quest to create new and exciting fillings for your sandwiches, then we are here to give you a stellar variety. Combined with savoury and sweet flavours, cheese chocolate sandwich is one delight that is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Not many people like the idea of mixing two such flavours, but this sandwich recipe makes for an amazing tea-time snack or breakfast meal. Cheese and chocolate sandwich is quite a common street food item in Mumbai and is loved by kids and adults, alike.



Mumbai-based YouTuber, Alpa Modi in her channel 'Something's cooking with Alpa' tells us how to get the combo right by making cheesy chocolate sandwich. With just bare minimum ingredients, this sandwich recipe can easily be made within five minutes. Grated cheese along with grated dark compound chocolate is a welcome variation among the regular veggies or chicken sandwiches.



If you have sudden guests coming over, this sandwich recipe should be your go-to recipe. Apart from the two prime ingredients (chocolate and cheese), what adds to the sweet flavour is the presence of chocolate sauce in the sandwich, which only makes the culinary experience more enticing. Just grill the sandwich to perfection and pair with a cup of chai or coffee.



