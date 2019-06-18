SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: These Easy-Peasy Cheese Pakoras Are Sure To Be A Hit With Kids And Adults Alike

Watch: These Easy-Peasy Cheese Pakoras Are Sure To Be A Hit With Kids And Adults Alike

Be it burgers, pastas, croquettes or pizzas, cheese can turn the fate around of any dish.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: June 18, 2019 14:01 IST

Reddit
Watch: These Easy-Peasy Cheese Pakoras Are Sure To Be A Hit With Kids And Adults Alike

Anything oozing with melted cheese is our idea of an ideal snack! Be it burgers, pastas, croquettes or pizzas, cheese can turn the fate around of any dish. The best part about cheese is that it is always a hit with children. No matter what you serve them, a dash of cheese is sure to make them lick their plates clean. In times, when your favourite snack is just a phone call away, it is important for children to understand the value of eating at home and eating clean. This delicious cheese pakora recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber and Blogger Alpa Modi is an ideal snack to munch into when the cravings kick in. 

(Also Read: )

The recipe that she posted on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' is easy-to-make and can be prepared in just few minutes. You also do not need any elaborate ingredients for the same. These pakoras are made just like the regular fritters, but with a cheesy twist. You can stuff them with fillings of your choice; be it bell peppers, jalapenos, onions or olives and pickles. Other ingredients used in this sumptuous recipe are besan, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, carom seeds, dried fenugreek leaves, chaat masala, Italian mixed herbs and chilli flakes. You can pair these pakoras with your evening chai or pack them for picnics. Team them with a dip of your choice and you are good to go.

Here's the recipe of cheese pakoras. Let us know how you liked it. 

(Also Read: )



Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CheesePakoda
Turkish Cuisine: Here's A List Of Must-Taste Turkish Desserts
Turkish Cuisine: Here's A List Of Must-Taste Turkish Desserts
This Gigantic Thali In Rajouri Garden Weighs Approx. 25 Kgs And Has More Than 30 Dishes
This Gigantic Thali In Rajouri Garden Weighs Approx. 25 Kgs And Has More Than 30 Dishes

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 