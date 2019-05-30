Watch: This Delish Pizza Paratha Stuffed With Cheese And Veggies Is A Fusion Of Our Favourite Flavours

You can always experiment with the filling and sneak in ingredients of your choice.

India thrives on parathas; especially the Northern part of the country, where most people like to start their day on a greasy note with these breads. The best part about parathas is that you can stuff them with almost anything and end up with a whole new dish each time. From potatoes, dal, to eggs and chocolate, paratha stuffings can be of so many kinds. While some of these fillings might fail, some make for a lip-smacking affair. Take for instance a pizza paratha that brings together the best of Punjabi and Italian world. Bursting with cheese, herbs and veggies, this paratha is a hit across ages.





This pizza paratha recipe by noted food vlogger Majula Jain, shared by her on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is a quick and easy recipe you can try at home. The vegetable cheese paratha is ideal for afternoons when you are craving something cheesy and filling. It is also an ideal recipe to pack for picnics. The ingredients of the recipe are also very basic and can be found in every regular household or a general store near you. You do not even need a microwave or an oven to make this doughy surprise. This recipe uses maida, yeast, tomato paste, chilli flakes, basil seeds, oregano, jalapeno pepper, chopped capsicum, chopped mushrooms and shredded mozzarella cheese. You can always experiment with the filling and sneak in ingredients of your choice. Enjoy the video and let us know how you liked it.











How To Make Pizza Paratha At Home: