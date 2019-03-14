NewRestaurantAlert: Baked Pizza & Co Lets You 'Build Your Own Pizza'

Highlights Here's another entry into the extensive list of eateries offering the scr

A foodie or not, pizza is on the wish list of everyone who likes good taste off their plate. The crispy crust topped with gooey cheese and savoury toppings instantly fills the mouth with flavours, and the heart with happiness. We are seeing a sudden spurt of pizzerias in and around Delhi, slaking the appetite of pizza lovers. Here's another entry into the extensive list of eateries offering the scrumptious Italian delicacy - Bakes Pizza & Co. Nestled in the heart of the popular Greater Kailash - 1, M Block market, the place provides the one-of-a-kind experience of 'build your own pizza.' The fast-casual dining outlet offers the freedom to make your pizza the way you like it, with the myriad of options of pizza crusts, sauces and 30+ toppings - all under one roof.





The outlet also offers their own signature pizzas to help people make a quick decision. What piqued our interest was that these pizzas are live-fired in Italian style traditional stone brick ovens in less than five minutes. Along with the choice of making your own pizzas, the menu offers a variety of delectable dishes such as house-made salads, stone-baked pastas like Mac & Cheese and baked lasagne. They are also introducing Delhi's first dedicated Matcha bar, which would include a variety of coolers and shakes made with Matcha tea powder. The cosy restaurant with a kitschy ambience lets you enjoy your food, looking over the hustle and bustle of the busy streets of the market.

Intrigued by the fresh offerings by the eatery, we headed to the place to heed to our cheese craving. Here's the download of our hefty meal we tried there:





Pepperoni Pizza



The first thing that hit our palate is the smokiness of the freshly oven-fired, whole wheat crust. We believed it when the staff told us that they make the dough with 100% organic flour. The generous layering of cheese was soft and cloggy, just the way you want on your pizza. The meat and topping was good enough to make the meal heart-filling.







Signature Baked Lasagne With Chicken



Pasta comes second in the bucket-list of an Italian meal. Touted as their best pasta dish, the baked lasagne had deep, intertwined layers of pasta sheets, jammed with cheese and shredded chicken. This was a good meal but not really exceptional





.

Baked Mac & Cheese



Now, who can resist a bowlful of good ol' Mac & Cheese? Sitting pretty on our table, we dug in right away. The thick texture of the cheese mixed with macaroni with the right consistency, the dish pleased our taste buds to the hilt.







Caeser Salad



We ordered the usual caeser salad with chunks of chicken. The veggies looked just-cut and smelled fresh. The salad bowl could do better with more dressing and the chicken could have been less dry.







Mocktails



We chose to wash down our cheese-filled food with some the restaurant's signature mocktails. The wide variety on offer was pretty impressive. Fighting our confusion, we went for Elderflower Fizz, a concoction made of elderflower, soda and fresh orange. Another beverage we tried was Blue Lagoon - a feisty, blue-coloured drink with mint leaves, blue curacao and sprite. Both the mocktails quenched our thirst with the zingy, sweet taste in every sip.





Our visit to Baked Pizza & Co. satiated our pizza craving and energised us with their refreshing beverages. Do visit the place if you are longing for healthy but delicious pizza and remember to order just that. You'll go back for more like we will too.







Location: 9A, 1st Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi





Timings: 12noon - 10pm





Average Cost: Rs.700 for two people (approx.)









