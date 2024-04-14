We just love how India welcomes food and culture from across the globe with open arms. Today, if you explore the country's food culture, you will find a strong influence of cuisines from Italy, Korea, China, Japan and several other global regions. We have not only included these foods in our diet, but have also been experimenting with them to make more relatable to Indian palate. In this article, we will talk about one such popular dish from the global cuisine - a Japanese fruit sando. Now, if you notice, you will find different recipes of this fruit sando, with a layer of fresh/whipped cream and fruit of your choice in the centre. But keeping the season in mind, we found you a summer-special mango sando recipe that can be a perfect addition to your diet. Let's elucidate further.

Are Sando And Sandwich The Same? Is There Any Difference Between Sando And Sandwich?

To put it simply, sando stands for Japanese-style sandwich. But if you look into the cooking style, you will find a basic difference or two. Traditionally, sando is made with untoasted Japanese milk bread (shokupan), which has a light and chewy texture, adding a layer of flavour to the dish. The use of breads at times change with recipe and preference. But if you look into a fruit sando recipe, it always includes untoasted milk bread for the softness and is best enjoyed cold. Sounds interesting? Now, without further ado, let's take you through the recipe.

Summer-Special Japanese Mango Sando Recipe | How To Make Japanese Mango Sando:

The recipe is quite simple. Start with cutting of the edges of two slices of milk breads. Then cut thin slices of ripe and sweet mangoes and keep aside.

Now, Add a layer of whipped cream on one slice, place the mangoes on it and tip with another layer of whipped cream. Close it with another slice of bread and wrap with cling paper roll.





Store it in refrigerator for five to six hours and then, cut into two slices and enjoy. You can enjoy it as a quick snack or a perfect meal for your kid's lunch box.

Watch the detailed recipe here:

Also Read: This Japanese Fruit Sandwich Is The New Viral Recipe On Foodies' Radar