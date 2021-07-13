If you are on a keto diet or any other weight loss diet, Indian festivals can be a little daunting time for you. Everybody around is munching on mithais and all things decadent while you are trying to count your calories. And you can't really blame anyone; Indian sweets are indeed heavenly but are also laden with calories. You may feel like you are missing out on the true celebration by curbing your cravings but can't even load up on calories either. So, in our search for keto-friendly desserts, we came across a delicious keto cheesecake, which seems to be the solution to all our dessert cravings.





Paneer is a part of a lot of Indian desserts

This perfect keto dessert is made with paneer, dry fruits, and almond powder and uses stevia sugar. The texture is soft and chewy topped with crunchy dried fruits that make it a perfect dessert for all your sweet cravings. The best part about this dessert is that you can mash everything in a bowl, bake it, and your keto cheesecake is ready.

This keto-friendly dessert was shared by YouTuber Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my food'. If you are willing to indulge in this healthy and delicious dessert, here is the recipe for you:





In a big bowl, take paneer and mash it until it is smooth and creamy. To this add a little almond flour, stevia sugar, half of your dried fruits, and a spoonful of ghee. Mash everything well and prepare a smooth dough, now divide this dough into tiny muffin-like pieces topped with remaining dried fruits and bake it for 20-25 mins. Take out of the oven and let it chill before devouring this healthy dessert.

Watch the full video for Keto cheesecake here:







So, there you have it, who says you have to restrict all delicious treats when on a diet? Let us know how you liked this keto cheesecake in the comments below.