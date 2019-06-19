Weight Loss: 4 Summer Desserts Recipes That Won’t Kill Your Diet

Who says you can't include desserts in your weight loss diet?

If weight loss is your top concern, then foods that are rich in fibre and protein and are low on calorie count (read: whole grains, low-fat chicken, lentils, fruits and vegetables) should be a part of your daily diet. Amidst all of this, desserts can seem off-limits! But, in reality, they don't have to be! Yes, that's right! There are various ways to include scrumptious desserts in your diet, without jeopardising your weight loss goals. Moreover, having "healthy dessert" every day can be a great addition to any effective diet.





If you have sweet tooth but trying to lose weight, you can easily sneak in some healthy desserts in your diet but it is important to note that while looking for a healthy dessert, you must consider looking its ingredients that are healthy and are not loaded with empty calories. For instance, there are people who avoid consuming gluten, hence may not be too concerned about sugar in their dessert. Similarly, if someone is watching their carbs intake, they might avoid sugar or white rice-based desserts. Other than that, for weight loss, steer clear of (or minimise) sugar, avoid high-calorie options and choose desserts between 50 and 100 calories. There are various desserts available in the market that claim to be 'low-fat' or 'sugar-free,' but that may not necessarily mean they're healthy. Hence, it is always better to prepare your desserts at home so that you can enjoy them without any guilt.







Here Are Some Healthy, Weight-Loss-Friendly Desserts That You Can Prepare At Home:







Summers are here and how! In food world, summers are synonymous to mangoes. And the best part is that you can include mangoes in your weight loss diet, but in moderation, of course! Mangoes are fat-free and salt-free and are rich in vitamin C and fibre – all of this is good for weight loss. But remember, excess of anything is not good for health. Vegan mango matcha pudding does not contain sugar and has healthy ingredients like chia seeds, flaxseeds and coconut milk – all of these make a perfect fit in your weight loss diet.





Weight loss desserts: Mangoes are fat-free and salt-free and are rich in vitamin C and fibre.





This one is for all the yogurt lovers! This dessert recipe will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but will also keep your calorie intake in control. High in protein (all thanks to oats and yogurt), you can even have this dessert as a part of your healthy breakfast meal. Other than keeping your calorie count in control, it will keep you active and energised throughout the day.





Weight loss desserts: High in protein, you can even have this dessert as a part of your healthy breakfast meal.





Phirni is a classic Indian pudding, which is prepared with rice and milk. But this phirni recipe is different from the regular one and comes with a twist! As the name suggests, this phirni recipe has two layers - a pista layer and one flavoured with rose essence. The layers of chunky pista and almond and rose essence are sure to tantalise your taste buds, without adding any calories. Serve it chilled!





Weight loss desserts: This phirni recipe has two layers - a pista layer and one flavoured with rose essence.





This one is truly a blessing for those who love dark chocolate! In this dessert recipe, the two primary ingredients complement each other in way that adds to the flavour of the cake. High in fibre, ragi is an excellent food for weight loss, whereas dark chocolate has higher percentage of cocoa, which helps in reducing body fat.





Weight loss desserts: Ragi dark chocolate cake is a soft, moist cake that will make it hard to resist reaching out for more.





So, if you make smart choices with your desserts, then there is no reason that you cannot indulge. Happy eating!














