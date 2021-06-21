Delhi is undoubtedly a food lover's paradise. Whether it is swish, upmarket cafes to roadside thelas - the city has foodies spoilt for choice. Talk to any food lover from the city and they will recite a seemingly endless bucket list of things to try in the capital city. One of the city's best-known foodie hotspots is the Old Delhi area. The bylanes of Chandni Chowk and the adjoining Chawri Bazaar area leading up to Jama Masjid are home to some of the most delicious food in the city. Apart from the popular paranthas, another flatbread famous in the area is the Sheermal.





Originally believed to be from Persia, Sheermal gained popularity in Lucknow in the Nawabi kitchens. The word 'Sheer' means milk and 'Mal' means rich food in Persian. Sheermal is traditionally made with a maida-based dough, flavoured with saffron, milk and ghee. The taste of the sheermal is slightly sweet and goes perfectly with spicy curries. Recently, popular food blogger 'Dil Se Foodie' visited a shop near Jama Masjid serving a special Shahi Sheermal. Take a look at the video here:





(Also Read: Mughlai Breads: How To Make Khameeri Roti, Sheermal And Bakarkhani At Home)





The video has received over 21k likes and 3.3k shares since the time it was posted. The Shahi Sheermal was from the Haji Nadeem shop, opposite Jama Masjid's Gate No. 1. The blogger also provided a phone number to order Sheermal for home delivery anywhere across Delhi.





In the video, we could see the making of the Shahi Sheermal worth Rs. 200/-. First, a round flatbread was kneaded and then holes were poked into it in order to keep air from filling inside it. A fig (Anjeer) was also placed at the centre of the Sheermal. Next, the Shahi Sheermal was carefully decorated with halved dry fruits such as pistachios, walnuts, cashew nuts and almonds. The sweetbread was cooked for 5-7 minutes on an iron stove and then dipped in Desi Ghee before being served.





How tasty, right? This Shahi Sheermal will surely be on our foodie bucket list. If you're missing the street-style food of Jama Masjid, we have some Old Delhi special foods which you can make at home. Click here for the recipes.