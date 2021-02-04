There are many kinds of breads you would find in India

Amid appreciating the range of rich curries, desserts, soups and sides, we often tend to overlook an important facet of Indian dining -the breads. There's a reason why there are so many of them, and a true expert would always know which bread pairs well with which curry and vice versa. Indian flatbreads comprise a whole gamut. Long, short, thick, thin, crispy, chilly to stuffed, there are so many kinds of breads in India that you may need a whole day to just understand and appreciate their uniqueness. If you have a sweet tooth, then you are in luck. There are plenty of sweet breads that have earned a 'classic' status over the years. Here are some of our all-time favourite sweet breads.





Here Are 5 Sweet Flatbreads That Spell Indulgence:





1. Khamiri Roti







The Mughals were famous for their penchant for food. From robust meaty delights to sinful sweetmeats, there are so many dishes that were introduced during the Mughal reign that have become our 'feast essentials' today. The chief ingredient of khameeri roti is yeast or 'khamir' that gives this roti a quintessential tangy fermented flavour, the sugar in the recipe adds a delectable sweet edge. Click here for the recipe.





2. Meethi Koki





This Sindhi flatbread is famous for its peculiar texture and shape. Koki can be dubbed a close cousin of paratha, but crispier. People make it with onions and chillies, but this meethi koki requires handful of common ingredients such as atta, sugar, cardamom powder. Roast it on tawa with butter or ghee, and chomp away. Click here for the recipe.

This Sindhi flatbread is famous for its peculiar texture and shape





3. Gur ki roti





This winter staple, as you may have guessed, is flavoured with India's favourite superfood jaggery. Gur (or jaggery) is a storehouse of vital antioxidants and minerals. It helps keep your body warm, improves blood circulation, detoxifies liver and also combat flu-like symptoms with its antibacterial properties. You have tried mixing jaggery in your desserts to give it a healthier edge, try adding it to your roti and brace yourself for a wholesome treat. Click here for the recipe.





4. Sheermal





This bread, much like khameeri roti, also has Persian roots. It got popularised in India during the Mughal emprire. Sheermal literally translates to 'milk rubbed', this delicate bread - flavoured with saffron - has a mild but impressive flavour. It can be paired with nihari, korma, and a bunch of other curries. Click here for the recipe.





Sheermal is a Mughlai flatbread





5. Puran Poli





So there are essentially two components to this Maharashtrian festive favourite. One is the halwa-like lentil filling made by continuously stirring soaked chana dal with sugar and aromatic spices. This filling is snuck inside a maida-bread. This loaded delicacy is cooked in ghee, making every bit of this bread phenomenal. Click here for the recipe.





Puran poli is a traditional Maharashtrian recipe

Photo Credit: iStock





Try these at home and let us know which ones you liked the best.







