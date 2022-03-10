How often do you go out in the evening and come back home empty-handed? Almost never, right? It is an unsaid ritual of sorts to get even the smallest of treats for your family members whenever you step out. And if you were to call them and ask, we can bet at least one of them would demand some street-style chow mein noodles. And why wouldn't they? These noodles are just the right amount of spicy, zingy and flavourful; they fill us up pretty well and are one of the best Indo-Chinese dishes to rule the street food culture of India. Add some shredded chicken or scrambled egg and the dish is instantly revamped to an even better version loved by all age groups.





However, have you ever wondered how chow mein or other Indo-Chinese dishes are prepared in the country of its origin; i.e. China? The one thing that we are sure of is that it isn't as spicy and masaledaar as the ones we get in India. An Instagram video by a Chinese chef has given us a better peek into how chow mein is made in China. Contrary to popular belief, the noodles aren't boiled before preparing them. Instead, Chinese chefs like to steam the noodles for preparing the perfect springy chow mein noodles. The video was uploaded on Instagram by video creator @madewithlau. The video creator's dad is an old Chinese chef and the father-son duo has shared many Chinese food tips and tricks in the recent past. The one that instantly caught our eyes was this video explaining how to make perfect chow mein noodles; take a look:

Interesting, isn't it? No wonder our homemade noodles did not have that perfect texture like the store-bought ones. With this tip, you can up your noodle game in just a few seconds. The viewers of the video were as intrigued as us and left many interesting comments on it:





"I always wondered why my noodles weren't the correct textured after boiling - even after frying with a super-hot wok. Frustrated me to no end! Thanks for the tip!"





"Need to try this, I usually just boil then fry in a pan but they tend to be more chewy that way"





"I made these 2 days in a row now; the tips on technique to get the correct texture was spot on and turned out delicious!!"





Try out this trick the next time you are making chow mein noodles at home and enjoy the authentic texture!