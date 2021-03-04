American Chef Cooks Indian Food For Son-in-Law's Birthday, Impresses Twitter

American chef Rick Bayless made an array of delicacies for his son-in-law.

Indian food has become one of the global favourites. Citizens of various countries are now exploring the cuisine, getting hooked to its spicy curries and comforting breads. A recent report explored takeaway trends from all over the world in the year 2020 to prove that Indian food was the 6th most searched takeaway food globally. Celebrated chef Nigella Lawson too tried her hands at making a comforting Dal Chawal during the lockdown, much to the delight of Indian foodies. And now, another American chef took Twitter by surprise when he cooked up a delicious Indian feast for his son-in-law's birthday. Take a look:





The tweet was shared by well-known American chef and restaurateur Rick Bayless. He is known for specialising in Mexican cuisine and has also hosted a television food show by the name of 'Mexico: One Plate At A Time'. Rick Bayless shared the pictures of his Indian cooking on Twitter, which he made for his 'favourite' son-in-law Kevin Sullivan's birthday. "You are the best! Hope you enjoyed all the Indian food I made last night (butter chicken, paratha, saag paneer, channa masala)," he wrote on Twitter.





The Indian preparations in the pictures shared by chef looked extremely delicious and tempting. Both the Saag Paneer and Butter Chicken curries seemed drool-worthy, and the Parantha was also properly roasted and well-made. He even garnished the Chicken with coriander leaves. Full marks to him for nailing the cuisine so effortlessly!





Twitter users were also very impressed with Chef Rick's wonderful Indian cooking. Take a look at some of the reactions:





Chef Rick also shared a picture of a yummy Devil's Food Cake made with Salted Cashew Buttercream, which seemed like the perfectly sweet end to the lip-smacking Indian meal. What did you think of the American chef's Indian meal? Tell us in the comments below!







