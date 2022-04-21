After a long and tiring day, one doesn't have the time or the strength to whip up a lavish meal for dinner. While we look for leftovers in the kitchen, we have a tough time figuring out what would satisfy our hunger and our soul. Even though there are many recipes we can make, the chances are that they would take too much time and tire you further. It is why we look for no-fuss recipes that we can make in a jiffy. In our hunt for something quick and easy, we found an easy recipe video of a dish called tomato bharta chutney that is not only delicious but can also ready in 15 minutes! The video is shared by YouTube-based food blogger Parul Gupta through her channel 'Cook With Parul'





As the name suggests, this curry is a combination of chutney and bharta as its preparation resembles the process of making chutney and bharta. This curry is very easy to make! All you need to do is gather tomatoes, dry red chilli, garlic, salt and oil. With these four ingredients, you can easily whip a curry that can be enjoyed with rice, roti or paratha!

How To Make Tomato Chutney Bharta I Tomato Chutney Bharta Recipe

You'll need to prepare all the ingredients first. Start by roasting whole dry red chillies and garlic, respectively. You'll also need to roast the halved tomatoes, just like one roasts baingan for baigan ka bharta. The best way to roast it is in an oiled pan. Make sure the tomatoes are slightly burnt.











Meanwhile, coarsely crush together the roasted red chillies, garlic and salt. Add this to a mixing bowl. Add sliced onions and chopped coriander, mix this well. Finally, peel the roasted tomatoes and add them to the masala mixture. Mash the tomatoes till all the ingredients are combined.











Watch the step-by-step recipe video for Tomato Chutney Bharta down below:











Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious tomato chutney bharta at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.
















