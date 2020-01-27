Watch: Turn Bengali Kosha Mangsho Into A Low-Fat Dish By Making Kosha Chicken (Recipe Video)

This low-cal Bengali-style chicken curry is easy to make.

Kosha mangsho is a popular Bengali dish. It is made with mutton and is more or less what we know as mutton curry. Kosha mangsho is regularly made in Bengali households and is also a popular dish to make and serve during the festival of Durga Puja. However, many people have started to avoid red meats nowadays for health reasons. Red meats like mutton and pork are high in cholesterol and fats, and should not be consumed in excess. This recipe by famous chef and food vlogger Ananya Banerjee gives a healthy twist to the dish and replaces mutton with low-fat chicken.



The recipe video from YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee' shows how to make kosha chicken at home with ease. This dish is made in mustard oil, which imparts a distinct taste to the dish. Make a fine paste of onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic, and cook in the oil along with some aromatic spices. Next, add chicken pieces to the mixture and let it cook. A dash of sugar is added to caramelise the gravy. Top with some green chillies, ghee, coriander leaves and Bengali garam masala. If you don't have Bengali garam masala in your kitchen, you can use your regular garam masala. Final garnishing of fried onions will amp up the dish. Your low-fat, protein-rich chicken curry is ready.



This kosha chicken dish tastes as good as the traditional kosha mangsho. You can have it as often as you want to, without worrying about your health or waistline. Have this with Indian breads or rice.



Watch the recipe video of Bengali-style kosha chicken -



