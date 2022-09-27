If you're a fan of South Indian food, you know nothing tastes better than a crispy and flavourful dosa. It has a huge fan following across the country and is loved by people of all age groups. Considering this, foodies are often experimenting and coming up with unique ways to give the classic dosa an interesting twist. While some of these attempts are successful, others lead to sheer disappointment. Recently, a video of a 'Mexican Dosa' with an onion and capsicum filling has gone viral on the internet. Netizens disapprove of this creation for all the right reasons.





In a video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @deliciousdelhiites, we can see a dosa stuffed with an onion and capsicum filling. There are also a few juliennes of carrots in it. "Me after ordering Mexican Dosa", read the caption of the reel. It seems like the blogger herself didn't approve of the dosa as she added the "bhool toh ho gayi" bit from the 'Bangle Ke Peeche' song by Lata Mangeshkar in the background of the reel. Take a look at the viral video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 4.4 million times, has 124K likes and thousands of comments. The reaction to the dish has been quite underwhelming. One person wrote, "There is nothing Mexican about this dosa." Another person added, "Iss se acha salad kha lo (Better to eat a salad than this.)" One more user added, "Please stop doing injustice to dosa like this."











Some people also hilariously added, "I am not a South Indian yet I feel offended." Another person wrote, "Vegetable sandwich ka bacha hua masala dosa mei daal ke bech deta hoon, kisiko kya hi pata chalega (I should stuff masala dosa with leftovers from the vegetable sandwich and sell it, no one will get to know.)"













What do you think about this video? Would you try this Mexican dosa? Let us know in the comments below!