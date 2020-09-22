Watch: Vrat Or No Vrat, This Sabudana Bonda Recipe Has All Our Heart!  

Sabudana is also known as tapioca

Highlights Sabudana bonda is a delish snack option

Sabudana is a popular vrat item

Sabudana is also known as sago

Sabudana (or tapioca) has become the new superfood of sorts, but the truth is that it has been part of our desi diet since time immemorial. Tapioca balls have a unique spongy texture when boiled; and when they are deep-fried, they gain this delicious crispy exterior. It is difficult to decide what we like the best - boiled or fried! We think we are biased towards everything one can make with sabudana. So when we bumped upon this sabudana bonda recipe by YouTuber Parul, our happiness knew no boundaries.





(Also Read: Beyond Cereals: Sabudana, the Healthy Carb and How to Cook it)





This crispy, fried bonda recipe is made with easily available ingredients like sabudana (make sure you wash it well), dahi, water. You need to soak the sabudana in a mixture of curd and water for at least 3-4 hours for the tapioca balls to puff up. To these puffed up sabudana add green chillies, ginger, grated coconut, coriander leaves, jeera, curry leaves, sendha namak, black pepper powder, flour made of samak chawal (which you can make at home). Mix everything well, add fruit salt/baking soda and water. Pull out the bondas from the mix and fry them until crispy.





Here's the full recipe of Sabudana Bonda:

(Also Read: Watch And Learn How To Make Sabudana Bhel, A Light Yet Nutritious Snack)











You can pair your bondas or pakodas with coconut chutney or any dip of your choice. If you are having it on non-vrat days, you can substitute this samak chawal atta with rice flour or even maida.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



