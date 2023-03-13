A weight loss diet can be difficult to plan, let alone follow it. But with the right guidance and ideal recipes, you can make your diet interesting and easy to follow. While picking foods and recipes for our meals, we tend to ignore snacking time and this is the meal that suffers the most and makes us derail from our routine. In a haste, we pick just anything available on the counter, and there goes our diet down the drain. But if you are determined to eat healthy all through the day, we have just the snack recipe you need to whet your craving as well as hunger in the evenings. Craving chaat? Have this? Want to eat healthy? Eat this chaat!

Is Chaat Good For Weight Loss?

We are combining taste and health into this chaat recipe, which is also full of nutrients. But, isn't chaat considered unhealthy? Yes and no. Most of the chaats are unhealthy, yet not all of them have to be. This makhana chaat is low in calories and high in flavours. You get a lip-smacking snack for your weight-loss diet. Perfect, isn't it?





The recipe for diet makhana chaat was shared by dietitian Natasha Mohan on her Instagram handle. She posted a video of the making of the chaat and the recipe looks pretty simple. Low-cal makhanas are combined with protein-rich sprouts and other healthy ingredients to make a filling snack. Let's check out the recipe.

Low-Cal Snack For Weight Loss: Healthy Makhana Chaat Recipe

First, roast a bowlful of makhanas in a dash of ghee. Shift them back to the bowl and add some green moong dal sprouts and chopped onions. Mix well and add about two tablespoons of dahi. Dahi adds moisture and freshness to the chaat. Also add pomegranate, green chillies and coriander leaves, and season with cumin powder, salt to taste and degi mirch. Combine well and enjoy.





Aren't you tempted to try this unique chaat and shed some kilos too? We definitely are. So, try it today and begin your weight loss journey on a delicious note.



