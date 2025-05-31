Summer is all about indulging in refreshing fruits, such as watermelon. It is light, hydrating and perfect for cooling yourself down from within. If you're a fan of watermelon, we have something exciting to share. Sure, you've probably enjoyed watermelon many times in the form of a salad, smoothie or dessert. But have you ever thought of enjoying the fruit as a chaat? Yes, you read that correctly. Watermelon can be savoured like a chaat - all you have to do is experiment a little and add some fun ingredients to it. Ready in just a few minutes, these watermelon chaat bites will be loved by kids and adults alike.

What Are Watermelon Chaat Bites?

Watermelon chaat bites offer a fun twist on summer favourite fruit. To make them, watermelon is cut into squares and then topped with a feta cheese-yoghurt mixture flavoured with spices and veggies. The result is a lip-smacking snack that is ideal for munching on during hot summer days.

Is Watermelon Chaat Healthy?

Watermelon offers numerous health benefits, making these chaat bites quite nutritious. Watermelon itself is an excellent source of hydration, antioxidants and vitamins A and C. They are topped with a mixture of feta cheese and yoghurt, both of which are rich in calcium. Plus, the snack also contains several seeds, spices and veggies, which further add to its nutritional value.

Are Watermelon Chaat Bites Good For Weight Loss?

Absolutely! These chaat bites are low in calories, making them a great choice for snacking on a weight loss diet. They are also super light on the stomach and perfect for keeping you refreshed and energised throughout the day.

How To Make Watermelon Chaat | Watermelon Recipes

The recipe for these watermelon chaat bites was shared by the Instagram page @naturallynidhi. Follow these steps to make it:

Start by adding yoghurt, olive oil, spices, honey, feta cheese, green chillies and chickpeas to a large bowl.

Mash the ingredients together, then add in the fresh veggies, olives, pomegranate and fresh mint leaves. Mix well.

Now, take the watermelon and cut it into square slices that are 2"x 2" big and 1/2"thick.

Put a scoop of the filling on top of them and garnish with sesame seeds, pistachios, microgreens and pomegranate seeds.

That's it - your watermelon chaat bites are ready to be savoured!

Check out the full recipe below:

Don't they look absolutely delicious? Try making this quick and easy watermelon snack at home to make your summer even better.