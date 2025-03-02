Chaat is one of those street foods we find hard to say no to. Even if you're not a chaat lover, there's a high chance you'll be tempted to indulge if someone offers. And who's to blame? There aren't just one but endless chaat varieties available in the market. From classic aloo papdi chaat and palak patta chaat to bhakarwadi chaat and more - we are truly spoiled for choice! Adding to this list, we present another chaat recipe that will surely surprise your taste buds. Meet Bun Nippat Chaat - a unique delicacy from Karnataka that deserves your attention. The recipe was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this chaat is all about.

What Is Nippat?

Nippat is a popular deep-fried South Indian snack made with rice flour, spices, and sometimes peanuts. Think of it as a South Indian version of mathi - crispy, flavourful, and oh-so addictive. It makes for a delightful treat to enjoy with your evening cup of chai.

Why You'll Love Bun Nippat Chaat

Now that you know what nippat really is, imagine relishing it sandwiched between two soft buns. Bun nippat chaat is just that - but with several other exciting ingredients. It looks different from the North Indian chaat we're familiar with but tastes just as delightful. The addition of a vegetable mixture, chutneys, sev, and boondi enhances its deliciousness. If you're a true chaat fan, you're in for an absolute treat!

How To Make Bun Nippat Chaat | Bun Nippat Chaat Recipe

To make bun nippat chaat at home, follow these steps:

1. Prepare The Vegetable Mixture

In a bowl, combine onion, carrot, coriander, green chillies, salt, red chilli powder, and chaat masala. Mix well.

2. Assemble The Chaat

Slice the bun into two equal halves.

3. Add The Chutneys

Apply pudina chutney on one side and tamarind (imli) chutney on the other.

4. Add The Toppings

Place the prepared vegetable mixture over it, along with nippat, a tomato slice, sev, boondi and another layer of the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle chaat masala on top and enjoy!

Tips To Make Perfect Bun Nippat Chaat:

1.Use Fresh Ingredients

Make sure you're using fresh ingredients while making bun nippat chaat. Whether it's the veggies or the masalas, the fresher they are, the better your chaat will taste.

2. Be Generous With The Chutneys

Chutney helps enhance the flavour of this unique chaat, so be generous with it. Coat the buns well with both chutneys for maxim flavour.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious bun nippat chaat for your next snacking session - we guarantee you'll be addicted!