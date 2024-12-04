If you're a chaat lover, you probably would've tried palak patta chaat at some point. The combination of crispy palak leaves topped with curd and tangy chutneys makes it quite drool-worthy. While palak patta chaat enjoys a huge fan following, there's no harm in trying new chaat recipes, right? Make way for kadi patta chaat - a unique take on the classic palak patta chaat. This chaat is great for times when you feel like treating your taste buds to something different. Plus, it can also be a saviour for when you've run out of palak leaves but still want to enjoy similar flavours. Intrigued about how to make it at home? Read on!

Also Read: Dry Fruit Chaat Recipe: This Delightful And Nutritious Snack Is Perfect For Your Chaat Cravings

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Kadi Patta Chaat?

As the name suggests, this chaat is prepared using kadi patta (curry leaves). The leaves are coated with a spicy besan batter and deep-fried to perfection. They are then topped with curd, spices, mint chutney, coriander, and pomegranate. The result is a lip-smacking chaat recipe that will leave you yearning for more. It is easy to prepare, packed with flavour and makes for a delicious snack to serve to your guests.

Is Kadi Patta Chaat Healthy?

This depends on how you prepare the kadi patta chaat. In this recipe, the kadi patta is deep-fried, which makes it oily and calorie-dense. However, feel free to air-fry or bake the kadi patta leaves to make the chaat healthier. This way, you won't have to stress about consuming extra calories.

How To Make Kadi Patta Chaat At Home | Kadi Patta Chaat Recipe

The recipe for this kadi patta chaat was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Prepare The Batter

For this, add besan, rice flour, ajwain, hing, haldi, jeera powder, and salt to a large bowl. Gradually add water and mix well to form a smooth batter. Aim for a thin-medium consistency for the best results.

2. Fry The Curry Leaves

Next, add the curry leaves and coat them well with the besan batter. Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy.

3. Assemble And Serve

Now, arrange the fried curry leaves on a plate and top them with curd, mint chutney, black salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder, coriander leaves, pomegranate, and beetroot. Your kadi patta chaat is now ready!

Also Read: Craving Chaat? Try This Protein-Packed Chatpati Dahi Chana Chaat Recipe

Watch the complete video below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making it at home and let us know how you found its taste in the comments below.