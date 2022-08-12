Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his birthday today. On his special day, the actor received a special surprise from his kids. A birthday cake. But it wasn't a regular one. Instead, it was made from scoops of “leftover ice cream.” The Thor actor has shared a clip of the birthday celebration. There were five scoops of ice cream placed next to each other on a plate. Of course, some candles on top, six in total. Which ice cream you, ask? We think it is cookie and cream. While the camera focuses on Chris throughout, we can hear the children singing “happy birthday” in the background.





“Thanks for all the birthday love. And, this tremendous cake that my kids made by scooping all the leftover ice cream out of the freezer onto a plate,” his caption read.

Everyone has a soft spot for a scoop of ice cream, right? Today, we bring you the creamiest concoctions recipes. No fancy ingredients, but only rich and creamy flavours.

If Chris Hemsworth's ice cream cake has left you craving for some cookie and cream ice cream, here is the recipe. Follow it to the T and whip yourself a delicious bowl of ice cream.

Chocolate is probably one of the oldest ice cream flavours. This sinful indulgence is a treat to taste buds. Loved by people of all ages, you can never go wrong with a bowl of creamy chocolate ice cream. Save this easy peasy recipe right away.

Many ice cream flavours will come and go, but classic Vanilla is evergreen. It will make you nostalgic for sure. Fennel seeds, cherries, tutti fruity, and more, go creative with toppings of your choice.

Sundae ice cream is perfect for a gathering of cousins. Don't you agree with us? What's better than everyone digging into the sundae ice cream bowl with their spoons? Follow the recipe and prepare your favourite sundae ice cream and top it up with a homemade chocolate sauce.

While the mangoes are still around, relish them in every way possible. And, mango ice cream is one such way. Blend mangoes, cream, milk, and voila, your mango ice cream is ready.





Ready for some ice creams?