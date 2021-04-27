Summer is here and so is the time to chug gallons of cool beverages. From chilled water to lassi and nimbu pani, we find a myriads of cool desi beverages that help us beat the heat instantly. These drinks are easy to make and keep us hydrated throughout the day. Moreover, they are loaded with several healthy nutrients that help boost immunity and prevent multiple seasonal diseases. Another such popular drink is aam panna. Made with raw mango pulp, aam panna makes for an ultimate thirst-quencher for all.

How To Make Aam Panna:

To make aam panna, you need to first prepare the concentrate. For this, boil and grind raw mango into smooth and thick paste. Then cook the paste with sugar in a sauce pan until the sugar dissolves. Then add cumin powder, black salt and common salt to it and mix everything together.

All you need to do now is, add some raw mango mix in a glass, pour chilled water, and give it a stir and drink. Do not forget to garnish with mint leaves before serving.

And if you are tight on time and want to avoid all those fuss of making the aam panna concentrate and then having the drink, we have an easy solution for you. Just get a packet of aam panna pre-mix or a bottle of aam panna concentrate from the nearby grocery store and store for whenever you need it. Just take some premix, stir with water and gulp - yes, it's that easy!

To make your job yet easier, we found some aam panna premix options for you. Take a look:

